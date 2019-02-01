DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says an insurance company does not have to pay West Liberty for damage to property caused by a squirrel that climbed onto an electrical transformer and created an electrical arc.
The court says in a decision released Friday that the policy held by the city from EMC insurance excluded damage caused by electrical arcs that were not related to lightning.
The city filed a lawsuit in January 2016 after EMC refused to pay the more than $213,000 in damage.
The city claimed the squirrel caused the damage but a district court judge and the Iowa Court of Appeals concluded the damage was caused by the electrical arc generated when the squirrel touched a 7,000-volt clamp and a grounded metal frame.
The lower courts concluded the arc policy exclusion applied and the Supreme Court justices agreed.
An attorney for the city did not immediately respond to a message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The story doesn't say if the squirrel had its furry little soul dispatched to Squirrel Heaven, so I can only assume that the squirrel is no more. It is a former squirrel. An ex-squirrel. The reporter buried the lead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.