The West Liberty Police Department is "laundering money" by providing the community with free laundry service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Soapbox Laundry, 100 N. Spencer St., and West Liberty Coin Laundry, 122 E. 3rd St.
Detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets will also be provided.
The department is hosting the event in partnership West Liberty Foods and Muscatine Walmart, "to help members of our community free up money this holiday season ... " the news release read.
Vouchers for free turkeys will also be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.