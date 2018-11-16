Try 1 month for 99¢

The West Liberty Police Department is "laundering money" by providing the community with free laundry service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Soapbox Laundry, 100 N. Spencer St., and West Liberty Coin Laundry, 122 E. 3rd St.

Detergent, fabric softener and dryer sheets will also be provided.

The department is hosting the event in partnership West Liberty Foods and Muscatine Walmart, "to help members of our community free up money this holiday season ... " the news release read.

Vouchers for free turkeys will also be available.

