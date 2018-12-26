William Rolfstad of Troop 7 in Davenport has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.
Rolfstad has earned 24 merit badges during his 10-year scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as senior patrol leader, junior assistant scoutmaster, bugler and quartermaster.
His accomplishment in serving his community was to reconstruct the memorial stone garden for the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Known as the “Memory Walk,” the garden allows parish members to remember special people in their families and those who have had an impact on the parish community.
Rolfstad is the son of Erik and Patricia Rolfstad of Davenport and is a junior at Assumption High School where he is a member of the National Honor Society, earned varsity letters in swimming, cross country and track and is a member of the band and choir. He plans to apply to a military academy or attend college majoring in business, finance or engineering.
