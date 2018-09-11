Wilton officials have a concept plan for meeting the city's immediate water infrastructure needs.
The City Council Monday night approved a capital improvement plan for upcoming projects, complete with priority order and estimated costs. The six-point plan, prepared by HR Green Engineering of Cedar Rapids, was presented to the council by City Administrator Chris Ball:
1. FY (Fiscal Year) 18/19 — exterior cleaning of newer water tower, $5,800;
2. FY 18/19 — replacement of Well 3, Phase I, $45,000;
3. FY 29/20 — replacement of Well 3, Phase I, $45,000;
4. FY 20/21 — recoating of interior and exterior of older water tower, $234,000;
5. FY 31/22 — Water Treatment Plant electrical work, $200,000;
6. FY 22/23 — Recoating interior and exterior of older water tower, $234,000.
"The capital improvement plan is not set in stone," Ball told the council. "I'm not sure we'd have to do number 6 in 22/23. I'd like to wait a year or two on that."
Ball anticipates also establishing a plan for sewer infrastructure needs. "Once we get the new sewer plant up and running, we'll get the sewer capital improvement plan going as well," he said.
Later bike night
A series of downtown events will continue into the fall. The council approved a request from Brian Froelich, owner of Fro's Pub and Grub, to stage his last Bike Night of the season on Friday, Sept. 29.
The last Bike Night was to be Saturday, Sept. 15, but Froelich told the council he was requesting the change because of numerous activities on the 15th and 22nd. The event on the 29th will include giveaway of a motorcycle. "I'm going to raise money for the food pantry that day as well," Froelich said.
