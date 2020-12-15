Wilton seeks new city administrator after Chris Ball resigns

WILTON — Add Wilton to the list of communities that that are in need of a new civic leader.
The City Council Monday night accepted the resignation of City Administrator Chris Ball, who is leaving at the end of January 2021 to become City Administrator of LeClaire.
The announcement was made by Mayor Bob Barrett. "You made my job very easy, and I appreciate that," Barrett told Ball.
"I can't thank you enough for the opportunity," Ball told Barrett and the council. "I'll start over there on February 1st."
Ball served as Wilton's city administrator for eight years.
POLICE PAY RAISE
Wilton police officers will see an increase in their paychecks.
The council approved hikes in hourly pay for each officer after Council Member Keith Stanley reported the raises were recommended by the Safety Committee. Stanley said a study revealed Wilton's pay rates were below average compared to similar neighboring communities.
"We're not going to the top of the list by any means, but we're putting ourselves in a little better position," Stanley said of the increased rates.
The council also approved an agreement with the Wilton School District to appoint Officer Todd Johnson as School Resource Officer. The school district will pay 75 percent of Johnson's salary, and the city will pay 25 percent.
And after the meeting was adjourned, Chase Kraklio and Schawn Juchter were sworn in as new police officers.
NEW HIRE
Wilton's Community Center has a new director. On Ball's recommendation, the council approved the appointment of Tammy Shipp to the position.
"I think she'll be great in the role," Ball said.
Ball reported there were four applicants for the job, and three were interviewed.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $964,600.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 5 of $168,020 to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for the City Hall Renovation Project.
- The council approved a donation of $250 to organizers of the Wilton High School spring prom night.
- The council scheduled a meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, anticipating it would replace the Dec. 28 meeting.
