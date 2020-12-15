Wilton seeks new city administrator after Chris Ball resigns

WILTON — Add Wilton to the list of communities that that are in need of a new civic leader.

The City Council Monday night accepted the resignation of City Administrator Chris Ball, who is leaving at the end of January 2021 to become City Administrator of LeClaire.

The announcement was made by Mayor Bob Barrett. "You made my job very easy, and I appreciate that," Barrett told Ball.

"I can't thank you enough for the opportunity," Ball told Barrett and the council. "I'll start over there on February 1st."

Ball served as Wilton's city administrator for eight years.

POLICE PAY RAISE

Wilton police officers will see an increase in their paychecks.

The council approved hikes in hourly pay for each officer after Council Member Keith Stanley reported the raises were recommended by the Safety Committee. Stanley said a study revealed Wilton's pay rates were below average compared to similar neighboring communities.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We're not going to the top of the list by any means, but we're putting ourselves in a little better position," Stanley said of the increased rates.