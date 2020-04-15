Wilton utility services won't be cut off, administrator says

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are pleased with how residents are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to ease one worry that those experiencing financial hardships because of it might have.
City Administrator Chris Ball assured the council — and the community — at Monday night's virtual council meeting that city-provided utility services won't be cut off to residents who are behind on paying the charges due to income loss caused by the pandemic, provided they contact the city.
"We would ask that if they aren't paying their utility bill, they call City Hall to set up a payment plan and we'll help them out the best we can," Ball said.
Officials said most residents were doing their part to help limit the spread of the virus.
"Social distancing has been real good," City Council member Wayne Budding said. "If anything, people should speak to the younger people. We've all been there."
Ball also said the city is currently throwing recycling away, partly because of the decreased value of recycled material, and partly because of the pandemic. Ball added cardboard still has value and is being recycled.
"Cardboard and paper offer the least amount of risk," said Ball. "We want people to continue to recycle, and we'll take care of it. We don't want people to get out of the habit of recycling."
The council discussed staffing procedures for city staff, stressing safety for employees and continuance of city services. On a related note, City Clerk Lori Brown, whose resignation with effective last day of April 17 was accepted in March, has agreed to stay on the job through May 29 because of the COVID-19 emergency.
The council accepted the resignation of Dick Valet from the Board of Adjustment. Valet will continue until a replacement is named.
RELIGIOUS PROTESTERS BACK
Officials are not pleased with the return of a noisy group of religious protesters to the downtown.
Ball said complaints have been received about the group, but the protesters appear to be within their rights.
"As long as they aren't impeding the flow of traffic, there's nothing we can do about it," Ball told the council. "Their point is to get attention, and the more attention they get, the more they're going to show up. As long as they don't get in your face, that's not confrontational."
"They know what they can and can't do," Budding added. "They're many steps ahead of us."
Ball said if the protesters show up in front of Wilton businesses again, he'll request Police Chief David Clark ask them politely to move their activity to the City Hall area, away from businesses.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.