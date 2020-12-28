WISH LIST: New Muscatine resident hopes to receive a bed from Wish List

MUSCATINE – While sitting on the couch that served as a place for her to sleep the previous night, Kimberly Fitch looks back on 2020 and marvels at how much could change in such a short time.

Fitch says she and her three children are in a much better situation than they were when the lived in upstate New York at the beginning of the year. Still, in New York the family lived in a house and had friends they could call. Now, having lived in Muscatine since the beginning of July, the family is starting over.

“We were staying in a domestic violence safe house and my mom (Katharina Fitch) came to get us,” she said. “She lives in Iowa. When we came here it was just with whatever fit in my mom’s trunk — just personal items and clothes.”

The Quad-City Times Wish List hopes to raise $1,000 to buy a bed for her. With donations from the public, the Times and United Way of the Quad-Cities and area social service agencies grant wishes to people in need.

Not comfortable talking about the circumstances that led to the move to Iowa, Fitch simply said the family is better here. Keeping a stiff upper lip, she says it has been a bit rough but her children are now in school and she hopes to enroll at Muscatine Community College.