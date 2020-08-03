Woman sought after she dragged a police officer behind her car

WASHINGTON – The City of Washington Police Department is seeking information on a woman who allegedly dragged a police officer behind her car for several blocks. She has most recently been spotted in the West Liberty area.

According to a news release, at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, a Washington police officer stopped a black 4-door Hyundai with no plates near the intersection of North 15th Avenue and East Second Street in Washington. The car had been reported stolen to the Des Moines Police Department on July 16.

When the officer attempted to take the driver into custody, she drove off, dragging the officer for several blocks, the release said. The officer reportedly received minor injuries.

The Washington Police Department has released a photo of the woman driving the car. It was later found in Washington County. The suspect was last seen in a 2007 Ford Escape with license number JIN911 in the West Liberty area.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Washington County Communications Center at (319) 653-2107.

The Washington Police Department was assisted by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Conservation, Washington County Communications and the Iowa Department of Corrections/Parole High Risk Unit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1