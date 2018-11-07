Memories of Muscatine

Bashaw Feed Stable
This photograph taken by E.B. Edwards in the 1880s features the Bashaw Feed Stable located on Iowa Avenue, between 3rd and 4th Streets in Muscatine. A man is sitting in a horse drawn wagon outside of the stable. The wagon is decorated with American flags and the horses are wearing sheets advertising Bashaw's. A caption on the photograph reads, "BASHAW FEED STABLE, established by F. Bernhardt in 1867 on the West side of Iowa Avenue, between 3rd and 4th Sts and used for a feed barn, later a coal, lime and cement store, which was totally destroyed by fire on March 26th, 1895, with the adjacent frame buildings, after which a brick office was used until the ground was sold for the Y.M.C.A. Building, erected on the site. From photo by E.B. Edwards, taken on Labor Day in the 1880s." From the Musser Public Library Image Archive, E.L. Graham Collection.
