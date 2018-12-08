Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
Melton Snow Machine

This Grossheim photo taken Jan. 27, 1950, features the Melton snow machine. The door of the machine is open showing a saw blade. On the top of the machine is a wheel press and on the side near the door is a spout where the shaved ice dispenses. Herman Melton was owner of the Melton Grocery store at 544 Monroe Street. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

