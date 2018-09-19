Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

Muskie Baseball Players

This dual negative from 1922 taken by Oscar Grossheim shows two baseball players. The player on the left is labeled as Bein. The one on the right is labeled Stennert. No first names. They wear pin-striped uniforms and longsleeve undershirts. Bein is holding a bat ready to swing. Stennert is wearing his glove. From the Musser Public Library Image Archive, Oscar Grossheim Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

