Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
Buy Now

This post card, distributed by Herman Cohn News Agency, Muscatine, shows the second pool at Weed Park with bathhouse which was rededicated in 1949. Dr. James and Mary Weed deeded 63 acres of their farm to the City of Muscatine in 1899. The deed cost $1 and required the city to lease the land to the Muscatine Park and Floral Association. The Floral Association spearheaded fund drives for park improvements and was the forerunner to the Muscatine Park Commission. This postcard was a gift of John C. White, first Parks and Recreation Director for Muscatine from 1970-78, to the Muscatine Art Center.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments