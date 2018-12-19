Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

Christmas in Fairy Land Window Display

This 1905 photograph taken by Oscar Grossheim features Batterson Stores' window display of Christmas in Fairy Land. The window is decorated mostly in white to resemble snow and decorated trees are in each corner. The window is filled with different toys such as dolls, carriages, drums, stuffed animals, toy soldiers and blocks. The sign in the window reads. "Christmas in Fairy Land," and "Our toy department is a veritable fairy land. 2nd. floor. Santa is with us every afternoon and evening until Christmas." From the Musser Public Library Image Archive, Oscar Grossheim Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

