Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

Watermelon Eating Party

This 1900 photograph features four women and four men shown in the Green Street Mission during what looks to be a watermelon eating party. One man and one woman are seated in chairs before a raised platform. Two men are seated on the edge of the stage and two women stand to the left. Another man and woman are seated on the stage. A piano is on the far right with a flowered coverlet. Identified on the back of the photograph were the names of Miss Alice Mulford, seated at far right, and standing left to right were Nora Eitman Faulkner and ? Oppel. The mission changed its name around or before 1907 to Mulford Mission and then added Mulford Congregational Church to its name. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments