Memories of Muscatine

Iowa State Agricultural Society Diploma
The Iowa State Agricultural Society, instutited in 1854, awarded this diploma to J.P. Walton Muscatine Co. for a design for Ice House. Josiah Proctor Walton, who became a noted local architect, builder, pioneer historian and abolitionist, moved to Muscatine as a child in 1838, when the town was still called Bloomington. Walton started his building career at the age of 22, eventually designing and constructing homes for city fathers James Weed and Benjamin Hershey. Walton, while serving as a daily weatherman for the federal government for more than 30 years, also found time to rebuild the Papoose Creek bridge in 1872, design Muscatine's new high school in 1873 and sponsor legislation that created the county's first Mississippi River levees. Keen on preserving the history of the area, Walton often wrote about his pioneer experiences as well as biographies and histories of other well-known Muscatine personalities and events.
A gift of the Musser Public Library.
