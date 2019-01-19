Memories of Muscatine

The photographer of this photo is not known and the photo is dated as circa 1900. As described below the picture, "Winter view of the log cabin built in 1837, which stood on the southwest corner of the farm known after 1842 as the Dr. James Weed farm. It's last occupant being Joe Anderson, employed on the Weed farm, who made rustic furniture. Torn down in 1902." Snow lays around the structure. There is a lean-to on the far left and what appears to be large doors in the center with a single door off to the right. This photograph is part of the E. L. Graham collection, a Muscatine pharmacist who collected old negatives of Muscatine and surrounding area.
