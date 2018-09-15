Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
This 1931-32 Oscar Grossheim photo features the Big Muskie football team from Muscatine High School. Fifteen players are in uniform. Five men in suits, coats and hats are to the left and right of the group. Sitting in the front row is a young boy who has been identified as Marvin Craddock, ball boy for the team. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

