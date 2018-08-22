Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

McColm Dry Goods Co.

This photograph from January 22, 1905, features the store front of the McColm Dry Goods Co. located at 123 E. 2nd St. in Muscatine during a special sale of fall goods as the sign above the awnings read. At the bottom of the store windows are two signs which read, "Standard Patterns." The windows are plastered with advertising posters. There is a boy standing to the left of the photograph. There are five windows on the second floor with curtains that are all open. From the Oscar Grossheim Collection at the Musser Public Library.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments