{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

C.R.I.&P. Railroad Train Accident

This Oscar Grossheim photograph shows the scene of a railroad accident when Wilton plug conductor, R.B. Van Dyke, was injured during the early morning hours of July 17, 1916. The picture shows a man with his arm extended from a telephone pole to the start of the tracks. There are two automobiles parked on the left of the picture. The man is wearing a straw hat and light colored shirt. The Mississippi River is on the right of the photograph. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments