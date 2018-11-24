Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine
A&P Tea Company

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken on June 27, 1922, features the interior of the A&P (Atlantic and Pacific) Tea Company located at 209 W. 2nd St. in Muscatine. Three men and a woman stand behind the counter. To the left, the shelves are filled with canned goods. The table in front contains a display of cookies and biscuits with some on plates perhaps for sampling. On the counter to the left is a scale. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

