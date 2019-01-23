Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

Engine wreck

In this Oscar Grossheim photograph from Sept. 28, 1904, Engine 35 is pictured after it ran into a railroad car of the Burlington, Cedar Rapids and Northern railway line. Three men sit atop the wrecked engine while seven men and three children watch from below. One boy is wearing knickers and holding a basket. All the men are wearing work clothes with suspenders and hats. The old high bridge can be seen in the background on the right. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

