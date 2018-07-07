Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Memories of Muscatine

This Oscar Grossheim photo was taken circa 1912 and features the newly built First National Bank on the corner northeast corner of 3rd and Iowa Avenue. The building is decorated with flags and bunting as are the buildings next door. Electric streetcar lines crisscross the sky and tracks line the brick paved streets.

First National eventually sold this building to Central State Bank. The building was built in 1910 and open to the public in 1911. It was demolished in September of 1996 and the new Central State Bank building was then built. The Methodist Church and parsonage were first on this site until it burned circa 1908.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

