Memories of Muscatine

Askins Store

This photograph by Oscar Grossheim from December 27, 1928, shows the entrance to Askins Men and Ladies Ready-to-Wear store at 204 E. 2nd St. There are display windows on either side of the entrance. On the door is a sign reading, "Askins," and the address of 204. On the left display window is a sign reading, "O'Coats $22.50 suits on credit." On the right the sign reads, "Coats $16.95 Dresses." In the left window is a cardboard house with snow on the roof and on the right is a cardboard fireplace. Displays of suit coats and overcoats are in both windows. From the Oscar Grossheim Collection at the Musser Public Library.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

