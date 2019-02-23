Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

This photograph taken on May 30, 1893, by Clifford and Son includes a description on the bottom that reads, "Inauguration of the first electric cars in Muscatine, on first official trip, May 30, 1893. In charge of Pres. G.W. Seevers of the Muscatine Electric Railway, and containing officials of the Muscatine Improvement & Mfg. Co., and members of the City Council and Press, on the completion of the first portion of the line from the foot of Iowa Avenue to Park Place. From photo by Clifford and Son, taken near the scrap iron shed of the Williams Rolling Mill on the return trip to the city from Park Place." From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

