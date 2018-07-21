Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
This photo, by an unknown photographer, was taken from the top of the Hotel Muscatine in 1919 looking west down what was then called Front Street, now Mississippi Drive. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

