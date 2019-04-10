Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine

C.F. Runge Orchestra

This Oscar Grossheim photo taken March 13, 1927, features a portrait of the C.F. Runge orchestra at the radio station. The nine men are all dressed in evening clothes. One man is standing in the back holding a tuba. There is a piano player along with a drummer. One man is holding a banjo while the three men on the left have saxophones. Two men on the right are holding a trumpet and a trombone. A microphone sits among them. There are mutes, megaphones and bowler hats on the floor. From the Musser Public Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

