Memories of Muscatine

Bell Telephone Operators

This 1910 photograph taken by Oscar Grossheim features telephone operators for the Bell Telephone Company in Muscatine. Along the back wall, several women are sitting at a switchboard while one woman on the left watches their work. In the foreground, four women are sitting at desks, and three women are wearing headsets. From the Musser Public Library Image Archive, Oscar Grossheim Collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

