Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
Buy Now

Knights of Columbus Labor Day Float

This photo, dated Sept. 6, 1920, features a float honoring the Knights of Columbus. There are military personnel riding the float. The signs read "K of C in War Time" and "Knights of Columbus in Peace time: 165,000 ex-service men are now attending K of C night schools, 500 university scholarships awarded to ex-service men irrespective of race or creed." There also are streetcar tracks running down the brick paving.

From the Musser Piblic Library Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments