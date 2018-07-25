Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

August Henke

In this photograph from September 15, 1918, Mr. Henke is shown seated in a wooden rocking chair outdoors in front of a large bush and a clapboard sided house. The windows on the front of the house have wooden shutters. Mr. Henke is wearing a dark suit and holding his accordion in his lap. A cigar can be seen hanging out of his mouth. Laying on the porch is a dog. From the Oscar Grossheim Collection at the Musser Public Library.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

