Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine

Business College Shorthand Group Class 

This photograph, ca. 1900, features a studio group portrait of the Business College shorthand class consisting of 15 men and 21 women. A shorthand typewriter is sitting on the instructor's lap. The Olivet typewriter has 28 keys in three rows. The men are dressed in dark suits with white shirts. The women have high necked dresses or blouses some in light colors and others in dark colors. From the Oscar Grossheim Collection at the Musser Public Library.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments