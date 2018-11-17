Try 1 month for 99¢
Memories of Muscatine
Mulford Church Kindergarten Class in Thanksgiving Costume

This 1907 photo features four rows of children in costume (Native Americans/Pilgrims), taken at Mulford Chapel located at Main Street and Hershey Avenue.

Back row on left is the teacher Emma Freyermuth, and next to the teacher is her assistant, Lillian Detthof.

Back row on right is the teacher's 2nd assistant, Edna Detthof.

This gift of Joyce Lindow is from the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

