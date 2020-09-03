Muscatine County may pay $87,500 in settlement for jail administrator lawsuit

MUSCATINE – If a settlement is approved, a lawsuit against Muscatine County dealing with former Muscatine County Jail Administrator Dean Naylor may end up costing the county $87,500.
A settlement agreement from the Muscatine County Attorney’s office provided to The Muscatine Journal by supervisor candidate Edward Askew, obtained under an open records request, says the settlement would be paid from a self-insured liability pool through Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP). In return, complainant Morgan Brown, a former transport officer for the jail, agrees to release respondents Naylor, the county, and new jail administrator Matt McCleary from any future action, including a complaint pending before the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. The settlement states the complaint will be withdrawn within five business days of the payment of the settlement.
Representatives of the commission could not release any allegations made in the complaint.
“Because of the confidentiality provisions we follow under the Iowa code we can’t disclose the filing of a complaint or any information gathered during an investigation,” commission public service manager Kaitlin Smith said.
The settlement was approved by the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors during a closed session in its Aug. 31 meeting. The settlement has been sent to Brown's attorneys.
It was announced in May that Naylor no longer worked for the county after an internal investigation had been started. There was no indication if Naylor resigned or was terminated for his position. In the months leading up to the investigation Naylor had become controversial after the discovery of seven YouTube videos and an online treatise in which Naylor referred to Muslims as “pawns of the Devil” and spoke against the “gay lifestyle.” The videos and treatise were posted in 2013.
Naylor had predicted a global war that would pit Christians against Muslims. The treatise also speaks against the court rulings that remove the Ten Commandments from courthouses and government buildings.
Teamsters Local 238, representing the Muscatine County Jail's correction officers, condemned the statements.
“Hatred and bigotry of this type will not be tolerated by Teamster 238,” read a statement from the union, which announced a vote of no confidence in Naylor. “The Muscatine County jailers deserve better leadership and are clear in their position that Captain Naylor’s statements are not representative of their beliefs or work ethics. We believe this behavior reflects poorly on the Muscatine community and, if not corrected or acted upon, reflects a morally complicit position of Sheriff C.J. Ryan.”
Also prior to the investigation, Johnson County, which housed its overflow prisoners in Muscatine County, had sent a letter to Muscatine County warning that if there were any reports of mistreatment of any Johnson County prisoners, the arrangement may be reconsidered.
