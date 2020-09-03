Muscatine County may pay $87,500 in settlement for jail administrator lawsuit

It was announced in May that Naylor no longer worked for the county after an internal investigation had been started. There was no indication if Naylor resigned or was terminated for his position. In the months leading up to the investigation Naylor had become controversial after the discovery of seven YouTube videos and an online treatise in which Naylor referred to Muslims as “pawns of the Devil” and spoke against the “gay lifestyle.” The videos and treatise were posted in 2013.

Naylor had predicted a global war that would pit Christians against Muslims. The treatise also speaks against the court rulings that remove the Ten Commandments from courthouses and government buildings.

Teamsters Local 238, representing the Muscatine County Jail's correction officers, condemned the statements.

“Hatred and bigotry of this type will not be tolerated by Teamster 238,” read a statement from the union, which announced a vote of no confidence in Naylor. “The Muscatine County jailers deserve better leadership and are clear in their position that Captain Naylor’s statements are not representative of their beliefs or work ethics. We believe this behavior reflects poorly on the Muscatine community and, if not corrected or acted upon, reflects a morally complicit position of Sheriff C.J. Ryan.”

Also prior to the investigation, Johnson County, which housed its overflow prisoners in Muscatine County, had sent a letter to Muscatine County warning that if there were any reports of mistreatment of any Johnson County prisoners, the arrangement may be reconsidered.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0