Muscatine Firefighter memorial... 09/18/02

Kathrin Kruse, the mother of Muscatine firefighter Michael Kruse, holds the American Flag as Michael's girlfriend, Noni Axel, applies a hug during a memorial service at Muscatine High School in 2002.

 John Schultz

Firefighter Michael Kruse was remembered with the laying of a wreath Saturday at the Firefighters Memorial during a special service commemorating the 17th anniversary of his death.

Kruse, 53, was a 27-year veteran of the Muscatine Fire Department when he died fighting a house fire on the night of Sept. 14, 2002. He was the first and only Muscatine firefighter to die in the line of duty, and was the only Iowa firefighter to lose his life while on duty in 2002.

Muscatine Fire Department’s Green Shift responded to a structure fire at 10:30 p.m. that night, and found a wooden three-story multi-family home at the intersection of Orange and East 6th streets engulfed in flames.

Kruse was one of two firefighters who were working on the structure's roof when Kruse fell through and into the structure below.

Kruse joined the department in 1975 and was one of the first members to earn his fire-science degree at Muscatine Community College.

The Muscatine Firefighters Memorial is at the intersection of Cedar and 5th streets.

Kruse is among the fallen firefighters honored with inclusion on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

