A Muscatine man faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and harassment first, an aggravated misdemeanor, after he allegedly waved a semi-automatic rifle and threatened others.
Christopher Vargason, 24, of 1112 E. 8th St., Muscatine, was being held Tuesday in Muscatine County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Here's what happened, according to the affidavit:
At 9:21 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to 607 1/2 Poplar St. in reference to an armed suspect. When they arrived, a woman said she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument at 1112 E. 8th St., Muscatine. Her uncle picked her up and went to 607 1/2 Poplar St.
Shortly afterward, Vargason arrived and confronted the woman and two other people, waving an AR-15 rifle and threatening to shoot them.
Officers spoke to an independent witness who was outside smoking when he saw a group of young people "cussing and arguing." The witness said the group left but Vargason returned, waiving a rifle and saying "I have three clips with your name on them!"
Vargason is scheduled to appear in Muscatine County Court at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
An AR-15 is a semi-automatic weapon that resembles an assault rifle, but is different in its operation and capabilities.
