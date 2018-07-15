The Muscatine Police Department is asking for help from the community after a report of a robbery Saturday morning at Family Dollar, 725 E. 2nd St.
Police responded to the call at 10:28 a.m.
Police ask that anyone who was in the area or shopping at the store Saturday morning contact police. Also, police ask that anyone with information related to the incident contact Lt. Anthony Kies, 563-263-9922, extension 608.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.