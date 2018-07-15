Try 1 month for 99¢
The Muscatine Police Department is asking for help from the community after a report of a robbery Saturday morning at Family Dollar, 725 E. 2nd St.

Police responded to the call at 10:28 a.m.

Police ask that anyone who was in the area or shopping at the store Saturday morning contact police. Also, police ask that anyone with information related to the incident contact Lt. Anthony Kies, 563-263-9922, extension 608.

