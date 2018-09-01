Norma Whitmore 90th Birthday
Please join the family of Norma Whitmore in celebrating her 90th birthday.
An open house will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Sunny Brook, 3515 Delta Queen Lane, in Muscatine. No gifts please.
Norma married Robert Whitmore in 1947. Robert passed away in 2007. She has four children, Linda Kleindolph, James Whitmore, Timothy Whitmore and Julie Schwabenlander. Norma also is proud of her six grandchildren and adores her five great-grandchildren. She enjoys spending her time with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.