Norma Whitmore 90th Birthday

Please join the family of Norma Whitmore in celebrating her 90th birthday. 

An open house will be held 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, at Sunny Brook, 3515 Delta Queen Lane, in Muscatine. No gifts please.

Norma married Robert Whitmore in 1947. Robert passed away in 2007. She has four children, Linda Kleindolph, James Whitmore, Timothy Whitmore and Julie Schwabenlander. Norma also is proud of her six grandchildren and adores her five great-grandchildren. She enjoys spending her time with her family.

