LETTER: Shop, not steal, locally in Louisa County, Iowa

Recently the Louisa County, Iowa, sheriff's office released a notice requesting information about the theft of a portion of the newly built Historic Convict-built Road sign east of Fredonia and Columbus Junction.

We don't have to live with theft in Louisa County where people like the Hometown Pride Group make such efforts to make our communities a better place.

Someone of you know who did this.

I offer several solutions to being reported and facing the consequences of being turned in. 1) either you or a friend return it to some local place; 2) provide information to the sheriff as requested or; 3) give me a call where it can be picked up. If it's damaged a payment solution can be worked out.

While we continue to encourage "Shopping" locally, that does not mean "Stealing" locally — Any time or any place.

Tom Woodruff

319-321-0276

