I have been blessed. I have never been the smartest guy in the room. I was never the best student or the fastest runner. I believe in my early years, my parents and teachers worried about my future. When I was 15, the mother of my girlfriend looked at me and said, “Please don’t think about being serious with my daughter. We can’t imagine you will ever amount to much.”
As a kid, obviously her parents didn’t find me to be future son-in-law material. The fact that I was writing full arrangements of musical scores for the local drum and bugle corps didn’t seem like a skill that would take me far in life. I agree that on the surface, my potential seemed limited, but underneath, something else was brewing.
Fortunately, the reality of my life has been different. I’ve been an entrepreneur, CEO of private and public companies, a community leader, musician, award-winning and critically-acclaimed author and columnist. I’ve failed tragically and succeeded wildly. What happened from the time I was 15 until now to spur the life I’m enjoying?
I retained and developed my imagination
Children are born with a unique ability to entertain themselves. A common pencil becomes a space ship. The breakfast spoon becomes a steam shovel. Playing alone, they can move from astronaut to pioneer to soldier to major leaguer all in the span of 60 seconds. They dream vividly, play creatively and within the mind and heart of a small child, anything is possible. They do not realize limitations or understand life may not always be fair. Unfortunately, adults seem determined to teach them that their dreams are frivolous. I don’t think children lose their imagination, I believe they are taught that it isn’t useful.
I’ve been told by very wise people in my life that money, status and success have little value. If you lose these, you can always gain them back. But if you lose your health, you’ve lost everything. I know there is truth in this statement but I‘d add that if you lose your imagination, you have lost an important component to mental health.
Imagination can be a vision of life’s coming attractions
Napoleon Hill famously said, “What the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” This quote begins with conceive. If you can’t conceive or imagine your dream, you will be left believing and achieving someone else’s dream … for them.
Lamisha Serf-Walls eloquently writes in the Huffington Post that imagination is more important than reality and lists five reasons why.
1. Imagination ignites passion.
2. Our imagination creates our future.
3. Imagination stimulates creativity and innovation.
4. Imagination is magical.
5. Sometimes reality just stinks.
Reality is merely an illusion
Reality is what we believe life to be and is created in the mind of somebody’s imagination. Why not yours? Many people have the view that reality stinks largely because it was created to realize someone else’s dream. If you are not happy with your reality, you can change it, but you must first imagine the reality you prefer.
In 2008 when the housing and financial markets took down our economy, I was CEO of a company serving the housing market and I was financially devastated. I lost almost everything. I was depressed for a day, but immediately started the process of reinventing myself in the new economy. The experience of having your professional life wiped out was both frightening and exhilarating. I determined that I would recreate myself in the creative arts and write. During that same time, I saw millions of other people frozen in fear. Their lack of imagination would not allow them to imagine them in a different life role. I remember having someone tell me, “I’m a roofer. That’s all I know.” My response was, “you were a roofer and now it’s time to be something else!” Unfortunately, his lack of imagination would not allow him to see the vision of what could be. He saw himself as a victim. Without the ability to imagine, there is no hope.
Is it too late for an adult to regain and develop their imagination? No.
Give your brain space to imagine.
OperationMeditation.com says,
• Open your mind to unexplored paths.
• Read more.
• Tell stories.
• Be curious.
• Don’t let fear keep you from trying something new.
• Expand your interests.
• Develop your talents.
• Spend time with creative people. (They think differently)
• Look at things differently.
• Condition your mind to relax. (Quiet your mind)
I will add to this list that we should read more and play more. There is a great book titled “Whack on the Side of Your Head!” by Roger van Oech. Read it. It’s a great place to start.
The happiest people I know are those with the most vivid imaginations. Do not tell yourself the lie that you have lost your imagination or that you are not creative. Get on it! Work on the above list. You can do it!
