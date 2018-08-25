Try 1 month for 99¢

Powers 60th Anniversary

Pat Patterson and Jim Powers were married Aug. 16, 1958, at the First Baptist Church in Chariton, Iowa.

They were blessed with three children, Dave (Julie) Powers, Julie Schenecker and Carol (Joe) Walsh; eight grandchildren, Kylie (Tyler), Kendall (Tyler) and Chloe Powers, Ben, Sam and Calvin Walsh, Calyx and Beau Schenecker (deceased); and four great-grandchildren, Clayton, Luke and Lauren Colling and Beckett Bader.

Jim retired from Shive-Hattery and was a licensed electrical engineer in 22 states. He also farmed west of Muscatine.

Pat enjoyed a career in accounting and sales and owned Pat Powers Realty.

After retiring and selling their farm they moved into Muscatine and enjoy traveling in their motor coach. Cards may be sent to: 2807 University Drive, PMB 111, Muscatine, IA 52761.

