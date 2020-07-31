Public Health Department turned contact tracing over to state

In a press release, director Christy Roby Williams said the department is giving up the responsibility to focus its resources on how to best meet the needs of the community as cases continue to rise. MCPH has served nearly 800 residents diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. Williams explained contact tracing is done when someone tests positive for COVID-19.

“Our team has a high level of care delivery and care experience,” Williams said. “That was the hardest part in the decision, because we go above and beyond in doing the initial investigation and monitoring. We do a phone call and about seven days later we see how they are doing and if they need referred on for further care before we release them. It is 10 days 24 hour symptom free. We would also send out letters. The state will not be doing that. They will be doing one phone call. They will call to see where that person has been and if they can give their names and phone numbers of those people. They will be given one phone call for education, knowledge and how long to self-isolate, and they can self-release.”