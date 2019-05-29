As the Mississippi River is expected to continue rising over the coming days, local public w…

STATE ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available at https://dhs.iowa.gov/. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Disaster Case Management addresses serious needs to overcome a disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse condition. The program case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor's proclamation. For information, go to www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Iowa residents of counties impacted by the recent severe weather can report damage at https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/162782ba447e494a8a82fdae29625fd4?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery to help local and state officials better understand the damage sustained.

Damage to property, roads, utilities and other storm-related information may be reported. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will collect the information and share it with local emergency management agencies.

For more information on Iowa flooding, visit https://floods2019.iowa.gov/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery