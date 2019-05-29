While Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Wednesday for 10 Iowa counties, the Mississippi River at Muscatine continues to rise.
The proclamation is in response to heavy rains, hail, straight-line winds, tornadoes, widespread flooding, and flash flooding beginning May 17 and continuing.
The governor's proclamation allows state resources to be used to recover severe weather, and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Lee, Louisa, Marion, Scott, Wapello and Wayne counties.
In the meantime, the Mississippi River is expected to crest again over the weekend. According to a news release from Kevin Jenison, communication manager for the City of Muscatine, the Mississippi River was in minor to moderate flood stage for the past 17 days, which allowed city staff to clean and reopen, at least temporarily, Mississippi Drive. Crews also did some cleaning of Pearl City Station inside Riverside Park.
“Once the river reaches 22 feet we will begin walking the levees again on a continuous basis,” said Brian Stineman, director of the Muscatine Department of Public Works. “Other than that we are pretty much back to where we were a couple of weeks ago and just waiting to see what the river does.”
These roads are affected:
• Mississippi Drive closed between Mulberry Avenue and Iowa Avenue.
• 2nd Street closed at Mad Creek.
• River Road closed from Cannon Avenue to Sherman Street.
The National Weather Service has high confidence that the crest at Muscatine will reach 23 feet, with the most likely crest range could be between 23.3 and 24 feet sometime between Saturday and Monday. The Mississippi measured 21.89 in Muscatine as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The repeated rise and fall of the Mississippi River during flooding is not uncommon, Jenison said. In 1993, the year of the record flood in Muscatine, the Mississippi River had four periods of the river rising and then falling, with a record crest of 25.61 feet July 9 after a crest pf 21.29 feet on April 25. The other two minor crests in 1993 came on April 11 at 18.23 feet and Aug. 23 at 16.37 feet.
Peter Speck, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says a river flood warning continues for the Mississippi River in Muscatine until further notice. A flash flood watch for Muscatine County is in effect through Thursday morning.
“We’re just completely saturated here,” he said, adding 1 to 1.5 inches of rain are expected through Thursday, when there’s a slight chance of showers in the morning and again in the afternoon, with some breaks of sunshine throughout the day.
“Friday will be our best day of the week. It will be sunny, with highs in the lower 80s,” Speck said.
SANDBAGS
The City of Muscatine will provide empty sandbags to residents of Muscatine upon request. It will be the responsibility of residents / business owners to obtain their own sand and fill the sandbags. Empty sandbags can be picked up 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington St., Muscatine.
BUSINESS RECOVERY CENTER
The U.S. Small Business Administration and the Iowa Small Business Development Center have opened an SBA Business Recovery Center in Davenport to provide a wide range of services to businesses impacted by severe storms and flooding that began March 12.
The center is open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Friday at Eastern Iowa Community College, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
FLOOD ASSISTANCE
The Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency encourages those affected by recent flooding in Muscatine County to register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA.)
• Online at: www.disasterassistance.gov.
• Visit a state/FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). Go to www.FEMA.gov/DRC to find the nearest location.
• Call 800-621-3362, voice/VP/711. Multilingual operators are on duty. TTY 800-462-7585. Phone lines are open 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
• Download the FEMA app on your smartphone at www.fema.gov/mobile-app.
For more information on Iowa flood and disaster assistance, go to floods2019.iowa.gov.
