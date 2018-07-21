Try 1 month for 99¢

Erin Oppel, daughter of Craig and Natalie Oppel, Muscatine, was named to the Dean's List at Smith College, Northampton, Mass., for her academic achievement for the 2017-18 school year. The Dean's List recognizes those students with grade point averages in the top 25 percent of the student body.

Erin graduated from Muscatine High School and is majoring in government and minoring in economics.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments