Try 1 month for 99¢

Muscatine student receives White Coat at Iowa Wesleyan University

Allison Peirce, Muscatine, was one of several nursing students honored on Nov. 29 at the Gold-AACN White Coat Ceremony hosted by the Division of Nursing at Iowa Wesleyan University.

The White Coat Ceremony is a rite of passage that serves to welcome students to health care practice and emphasizes compassionate patient care.

Peirce along with fellow nursing students vowed an oath to compassionate patient care. In addition, parents, nursing faculty and the IW community offered a pledge of support to the students as they continue their education.

Sigma Alpha Chapter at Iowa State University elects 2019 executive team

The Sigma Alpha Chapter at Iowa State University, Ames, has announced the names of the newly elected 2019 executive officer team, including several local members. The group of eight ladies will guide the professional agricultural sorority that promotes scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship among its members. Iowa State University is home to the largest Sigma Alpha chapter in the country with nearly 100 active members.

Area members of the team include:

Laura Mincks, Columbus Junction, was elected president. Mincks is majoring in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education.

Sydney Stender, Baldwin, was elected first vice-president. Stender is majoring in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education.

Alyssa Scholz, Muscatine, was elected recruitment chair. Scholz is majoring in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education.

 

Dean's List

Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa

Muscatine: Morgan Dowell, Michelle Mitchell, Joseph Morrison, Brittney Morse.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments