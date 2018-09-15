Try 1 month for 99¢

Muscatine student wins part

Ian Steenhoek, an Iowa State University Journalism and Mass Communication major from Muscatine, has been picked to be a member of the cast and creative team for ISU Theatre's production, "This Is Not a Pipe Dream," opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. This playful, family-friendly production will run for two weekends in Fisher Theatre in Ames with special pricing for children's tickets.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments