Muscatine student wins part
Ian Steenhoek, an Iowa State University Journalism and Mass Communication major from Muscatine, has been picked to be a member of the cast and creative team for ISU Theatre's production, "This Is Not a Pipe Dream," opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. This playful, family-friendly production will run for two weekends in Fisher Theatre in Ames with special pricing for children's tickets.
