Samuel Hinkhouse named scholar-athlete 

Graceland University Cheer's Samuel Hinkhouse, Wapello, has been honored for academic achievements and has been named a Heart Scholar-Athlete for the 2017-18 academic season. Samuel is majoring in Computer Science/Information Tech/Web Design.

In order to qualify for this honor, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.40 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), accumulated at least 60 semester hours, at least five semesters and attended the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated.

The student-athletes must also be a varsity competitor and have made a significant contribution to their respective team and school.

