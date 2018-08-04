Samuel Hinkhouse named scholar-athlete
Graceland University Cheer's Samuel Hinkhouse, Wapello, has been honored for academic achievements and has been named a Heart Scholar-Athlete for the 2017-18 academic season. Samuel is majoring in Computer Science/Information Tech/Web Design.
In order to qualify for this honor, a student-athlete must have earned a 3.40 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), accumulated at least 60 semester hours, at least five semesters and attended the nominating institution for at least two semesters prior to being nominated.
The student-athletes must also be a varsity competitor and have made a significant contribution to their respective team and school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.