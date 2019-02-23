Graduations
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Julie Emerick-Kundel, Muscatine, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing.
Karin Wehmeyer, Wapello, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.
Kara Merritts, West Liberty, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude.
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Ryland Crawford, Wapello, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Honor Roll
University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Oshkosh, Wis.
West Liberty: Michael Hartman
Dean's List
Central College
Pella, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Jenna Murray
Durant: Elizabeth Rouse
Muscatine: Katie Phillips
Wapello: Ally Kinsey
Cornell College
Mount Vernon, Iowa
Muscatine: Jasmine Velasco
Wilton: Bryce Oveson
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Alec Osland
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Atalissa: Emma-Leigh Doughty, Keegan Sotelo
Columbus City: Maria Perez
Columbus Junction: Destiny Langley, Angela Morrison, Courtney Zaehringer
Conesville: Shania Boyd
Fruitland: Randyn Carter
Morning Sun: Kayla Coberley
Muscatine: Corrinne Chartier, Lucas Hammann, Nick Hardy, Max Longtin, Benjamin Parks, Kileigh Reed, Kolby Reed, Juana Ruiz de Chavez, Mary Thein, Eleanor Vrchoticky, Jensen Watson, John Wieskamp
Nichols: Demetrius Gosnell, Paige Jensen, Isaac Sarinana
Wapello: Addisyn Lolling, Nicole Slater
West Liberty: Audra Bridenstine, Sarahi Contreras-Jacobo, Justis Dengler, Anyia Emoekpere, Karla Gonzalez, Kat Keller, Travis Lang, Claudia Martinez-Espinosa, Aylin Mata, Zachary Merriman, Sihisla Puentes-Bueno, Berenice Solis Castaneda, Randy Tapia, Giovana Valdez, Ebony Witt
Missouri State University
Springfield, Mo.
Muscatine: Taylor Beadle
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Ruben Paz
Durant: Kaitlyn Kutcher
Muscatine: Joseph Beason, Erik Grunder, Hannah Olka
University of Northern Iowa
Cedar Falls, Iowa
Atalissa: Shannon McMichael
Columbus Junction: Ashley Canny, Marissa Hafner
Conesville: Grace Chapman
Durant: Alexis Grage, Samantha Kutcher, Courtney Ralfs, Hannah Ralfs, Alyssa Williams
Letts: Benjamin Chapman, Alison Mackintosh
Muscatine: Whitman Cler, Katharine Custis, Brady Eversmeyer, Regan France, Emily Hanssen, Erin Kelly, Ethan King, Zachary Miller, Kindra Petersen, Sarah Solt, Athena Strong
Nichols: Ryan Kloser, Emma Martin
Wapello: Jessica Ewart, Ashley Hahnbaum, Micah Mitchell
West Liberty: Kelzi Mather
Wilton: Carly Baker, Aubrey Cruse, Jacob Lenker
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wis.
Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig
Wilton: Grace Austin
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Atalissa: Daniel Isabel
Durant: Julia Smith
Muscatine: Kyle Tuller
Tipton: Caitlin Himes
Wapello: Kolby Huxley
West Liberty: Steven Snider
Wilton: Brinn Grunder
President's List
Mercy College of Health Sciences
Des Moines, Iowa
Muscatine: Elise Matson
Northwest Missouri State University
Maryville, Mo.
Muscatine: Emily C Smith
Scott Community College
Bettendorf, Iowa
Columbus Junction: Jordan Gerling
Durant: Tina Bennett, Stephanie Crippen, Raymond Wheeler
Muscatine: Brody Broders, Jennifer Eckert, Drew Isaac, Lacy Lewis, Josh Murphy, Katelynn Sheahan, Sam Shield
Wilton: Patches Breed
Chancellor's Award
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Stout, Wis.
Muscatine: Benjamin Lussman
