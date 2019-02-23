Try 1 month for 99¢

 

Graduations

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Julie Emerick-Kundel, Muscatine, graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Karin Wehmeyer, Wapello, graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.

Kara Merritts, West Liberty, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Summa Cum Laude.

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Ryland Crawford, Wapello, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.

Honor Roll

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Oshkosh, Wis.

West Liberty: Michael Hartman

Dean's List

Central College

Pella, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Jenna Murray

Durant: Elizabeth Rouse

Muscatine: Katie Phillips

Wapello: Ally Kinsey

Cornell College

Mount Vernon, Iowa

Muscatine: Jasmine Velasco

Wilton: Bryce Oveson

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Muscatine: Alec Osland

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Atalissa: Emma-Leigh Doughty, Keegan Sotelo

Columbus City: Maria Perez

Columbus Junction: Destiny Langley, Angela Morrison, Courtney Zaehringer

Conesville: Shania Boyd

Fruitland: Randyn Carter

Morning Sun: Kayla Coberley

Muscatine: Corrinne Chartier, Lucas Hammann, Nick Hardy, Max Longtin, Benjamin Parks, Kileigh Reed, Kolby Reed, Juana Ruiz de Chavez, Mary Thein, Eleanor Vrchoticky, Jensen Watson, John Wieskamp

Nichols: Demetrius Gosnell, Paige Jensen, Isaac Sarinana

Wapello: Addisyn Lolling, Nicole Slater

West Liberty: Audra Bridenstine, Sarahi Contreras-Jacobo, Justis Dengler, Anyia Emoekpere, Karla Gonzalez, Kat Keller, Travis Lang, Claudia Martinez-Espinosa, Aylin Mata, Zachary Merriman, Sihisla Puentes-Bueno, Berenice Solis Castaneda, Randy Tapia, Giovana Valdez, Ebony Witt

Missouri State University

Springfield, Mo.

Muscatine: Taylor Beadle

Scott Community College

Bettendorf, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Ruben Paz

Durant: Kaitlyn Kutcher

Muscatine: Joseph Beason, Erik Grunder, Hannah Olka

University of Northern Iowa

Cedar Falls, Iowa

Atalissa: Shannon McMichael

Columbus Junction: Ashley Canny, Marissa Hafner

Conesville: Grace Chapman

Durant: Alexis Grage, Samantha Kutcher, Courtney Ralfs, Hannah Ralfs, Alyssa Williams

Letts: Benjamin Chapman, Alison Mackintosh

Muscatine: Whitman Cler, Katharine Custis, Brady Eversmeyer, Regan France, Emily Hanssen, Erin Kelly, Ethan King, Zachary Miller, Kindra Petersen, Sarah Solt, Athena Strong

Nichols: Ryan Kloser, Emma Martin

Wapello: Jessica Ewart, Ashley Hahnbaum, Micah Mitchell

West Liberty: Kelzi Mather

Wilton: Carly Baker, Aubrey Cruse, Jacob Lenker

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wis.

Letts: Caitlyn Guldenpfennig

Wilton: Grace Austin

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Atalissa: Daniel Isabel

Durant: Julia Smith

Muscatine: Kyle Tuller

Tipton: Caitlin Himes

Wapello: Kolby Huxley

West Liberty: Steven Snider

Wilton: Brinn Grunder

President's List

Mercy College of Health Sciences

Des Moines, Iowa

Muscatine: Elise Matson

Northwest Missouri State University

Maryville, Mo.

Muscatine: Emily C Smith

Scott Community College

Bettendorf, Iowa

Columbus Junction: Jordan Gerling

Durant: Tina Bennett, Stephanie Crippen, Raymond Wheeler

Muscatine: Brody Broders, Jennifer Eckert, Drew Isaac, Lacy Lewis, Josh Murphy, Katelynn Sheahan, Sam Shield

Wilton: Patches Breed

Chancellor's Award

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Stout, Wis.

 

Muscatine: Benjamin Lussman

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments