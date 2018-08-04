Try 1 month for 99¢

Graduations

Wartburg College

Waverly, Iowa

Riley Anderson, West Liberty, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

Troy Heick, West Liberty, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science.

Reid Mathis, Muscatine, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.

Liesel Reimers, Fruitland, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

Dean's Lists

Augustana College

Rock Island, Illinois

Muscatine: Eden Haas, Michael Hickey, Katie Laschanzky, Callista Staker,

Iowa Central Community College

Fort Dodge, Iowa

Muscatine: Brock Hahn, Chelsea Harris.

Knox College

Galesburg, Illinois

Muscatine: Isaiah Smith.

Northwest Missouri State University

Maryville, Missouri

Muscatine: Emily C. Smith

University of Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa

Conesville: Natalie Ross

Durant: Miranda Cox, Alissa Frisch, Emily Mundt, Catherine Ralfs, SarahSchemmel.

Muscatine: Lesley Alvarado, Katherine Becker, Anna Bixby, Clair Bowers, Anne Cahill, Marci Clark, Madeline Coe, Victoria Cole, Adelaide Daly, Alda Dansou, Karina Deniz, Paige Eggers, Jonathan Eversmeyer, Louis Hasley, Reese Kilburn, Michael Lee, Michael Mandsager, Emily McCormick, Jamie Mendoza, Joree Miller, Jenna Nelson, Anna Noll, Mollie Noll, Bailey Petersen, Alexis Sanchez, Alexa Santaniello, Sarah Shoemaker, Sarah Spellman, Brooke Steele, Theodore Van Winkle, Marri Vandyke, Austin Verwers, Paige Wagg, James Wood.

Nichols: Shelby Martin, Morgan Nichols.

Wapello: Torrie Blake.

West Liberty: Matthew Kelly, Molly Kelly, Emma Melick, Abigail Nopoulos, Avery Carter, Courtney Drumm, Alexandra Reifert.

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Atalissa: Daniel Isabel.

Durant: Julia Smith, Julie Keppy.

West Liberty: Mackenzie Bierman.

Wilton: Tyleah Ervin, Brinn Grunder.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Madison, Wisconsin

Muscatine: Elizabeth Utley.

Chancellor's List

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin

Wilton: Tanner Greenwald.

President's List

Muscatine Community College

Muscatine, Iowa

Durant: Hannah Happ, Anthony Mundt, Lauren Ralfs, Jack Voss.

Fruitland: Daulton Leach, Kalli Leach, Victoria Roenfeldt.

Moscow: Renee Kerr, Kallie Poor.

Muscatine: Anju Ahluwalia, Jose Alba, Yasmine Alba, Natosha Anthony, Kristin Ash, Whitney Baars, Joe Bartling, Jordan Bottoms, Jaden Carey, Braden Chick, Alexander Cuellar, Meghan Custis, Devon Diederichs, Lauren Dirth, Tevi Djokoto, Lisa Ellsworth, Abby Foulk, Federico Garcia, Aklesso Gnankissa, Jared Goetzman, Kenni Hawkins, Elijah Heath, Jacob Hillard, Carter Holmes, Melanie Honts, Amanda Hurlbut, Alex Klein, Melanie Koch, Margaret Koehler, William Kolehmainen, Komi Komlan, Brad Kopf, Allison Long, Diane Long, Marsha Lopez, Brian Lueth, Tiffany McConnaha, Gustavo Mendoza, Marissa Mendoza, Bailee Mergen, Julie Minder, Sara Mitchell, Dale Montagna, Mark Myers, Caroline Nelson, Audrey Norlund, Carson Orr, Hunter Randleman, Tammie Riley, Dana Stalkfleet, Courbin Stineman, Ali Tharp, Jasmine Velasco, Melissa Whitlock, Cooper Zeck.

West Liberty: Jeromy Conklin, Juan Lugo.

Wilton: Noah Brown, Falloyn Grunder, Tracie Haines, Brock Hartley, Kirsten Jurgersen, Emily Lange, Curtis Lilienthal, Charles Martin, Jerome Mays, Collin McCrabb, Tatum Oveson, Aubrey Putman, Jacob Said, Jacob Shepherd, Jared Townsend, Brayton Wade.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments