Graduations
Wartburg College
Waverly, Iowa
Riley Anderson, West Liberty, graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
Troy Heick, West Liberty, graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science.
Reid Mathis, Muscatine, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration.
Liesel Reimers, Fruitland, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
Dean's Lists
Augustana College
Rock Island, Illinois
Muscatine: Eden Haas, Michael Hickey, Katie Laschanzky, Callista Staker,
Iowa Central Community College
Fort Dodge, Iowa
Muscatine: Brock Hahn, Chelsea Harris.
Knox College
Galesburg, Illinois
Muscatine: Isaiah Smith.
Northwest Missouri State University
Maryville, Missouri
Muscatine: Emily C. Smith
University of Iowa
Iowa City, Iowa
Conesville: Natalie Ross
Durant: Miranda Cox, Alissa Frisch, Emily Mundt, Catherine Ralfs, SarahSchemmel.
Muscatine: Lesley Alvarado, Katherine Becker, Anna Bixby, Clair Bowers, Anne Cahill, Marci Clark, Madeline Coe, Victoria Cole, Adelaide Daly, Alda Dansou, Karina Deniz, Paige Eggers, Jonathan Eversmeyer, Louis Hasley, Reese Kilburn, Michael Lee, Michael Mandsager, Emily McCormick, Jamie Mendoza, Joree Miller, Jenna Nelson, Anna Noll, Mollie Noll, Bailey Petersen, Alexis Sanchez, Alexa Santaniello, Sarah Shoemaker, Sarah Spellman, Brooke Steele, Theodore Van Winkle, Marri Vandyke, Austin Verwers, Paige Wagg, James Wood.
Nichols: Shelby Martin, Morgan Nichols.
Wapello: Torrie Blake.
West Liberty: Matthew Kelly, Molly Kelly, Emma Melick, Abigail Nopoulos, Avery Carter, Courtney Drumm, Alexandra Reifert.
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Atalissa: Daniel Isabel.
Durant: Julia Smith, Julie Keppy.
West Liberty: Mackenzie Bierman.
Wilton: Tyleah Ervin, Brinn Grunder.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Muscatine: Elizabeth Utley.
Chancellor's List
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
Wilton: Tanner Greenwald.
President's List
Muscatine Community College
Muscatine, Iowa
Durant: Hannah Happ, Anthony Mundt, Lauren Ralfs, Jack Voss.
Fruitland: Daulton Leach, Kalli Leach, Victoria Roenfeldt.
Moscow: Renee Kerr, Kallie Poor.
Muscatine: Anju Ahluwalia, Jose Alba, Yasmine Alba, Natosha Anthony, Kristin Ash, Whitney Baars, Joe Bartling, Jordan Bottoms, Jaden Carey, Braden Chick, Alexander Cuellar, Meghan Custis, Devon Diederichs, Lauren Dirth, Tevi Djokoto, Lisa Ellsworth, Abby Foulk, Federico Garcia, Aklesso Gnankissa, Jared Goetzman, Kenni Hawkins, Elijah Heath, Jacob Hillard, Carter Holmes, Melanie Honts, Amanda Hurlbut, Alex Klein, Melanie Koch, Margaret Koehler, William Kolehmainen, Komi Komlan, Brad Kopf, Allison Long, Diane Long, Marsha Lopez, Brian Lueth, Tiffany McConnaha, Gustavo Mendoza, Marissa Mendoza, Bailee Mergen, Julie Minder, Sara Mitchell, Dale Montagna, Mark Myers, Caroline Nelson, Audrey Norlund, Carson Orr, Hunter Randleman, Tammie Riley, Dana Stalkfleet, Courbin Stineman, Ali Tharp, Jasmine Velasco, Melissa Whitlock, Cooper Zeck.
West Liberty: Jeromy Conklin, Juan Lugo.
Wilton: Noah Brown, Falloyn Grunder, Tracie Haines, Brock Hartley, Kirsten Jurgersen, Emily Lange, Curtis Lilienthal, Charles Martin, Jerome Mays, Collin McCrabb, Tatum Oveson, Aubrey Putman, Jacob Said, Jacob Shepherd, Jared Townsend, Brayton Wade.
