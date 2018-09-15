Tigrett-Klerk de Reus
Jessica Linn Tigrett and Jason Lee Klerk de Reus, Wilton, are engaged and will exchange wedding vows in a private ceremony. All friends and family are welcome to join the couple for a reception at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at Whitetails Saloon, 1711 165th St., Clarence.
Jessica is the daughter of John Tigrett and Patricia Houdek, Wilton. Her grandparents are Bud and Diane Tigrett. She is a graduate of Wilton High School and is employed at Allsteel, Inc.
Jason is the son of Ron and Laura Klerk de Reus, Wilton. His grandmother is Thea Schoonover. He is a graduate of Wilton High School and Muscatine Community College and is employed at Uptown Motors in Muscatine.
