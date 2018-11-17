Try 1 month for 99¢
Weikert 60th Anniversary
Kenny and Rose Weikert

Weikert 60th Anniversary

Kenny and Rose Weikert, Muscatine, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Nov. 29.

Kenny Weikert and Rosetta Paetz were married Nov. 29, 1958, in Muscatine. Rev. Barnes of Lincoln Boulevard Baptist Church officiated. Joy Frost, aunt of the bride, was the maid of honor, and John Weikert, brother of the groom, served as best man.

Their children include Rick (Pam) Weikert, Springfield, Mo.; Tim (Mendie) Weikert, Muscatine; and Doug Weikert, Little Falls, Minn. They have four grandchildren, Chrissy Rhone, Hollie (Clint) Oldfield, Miranda (Weston) Chesling and Matthew (Leah) Weikert; and 10 great-grandchildren, Sean, Connor, Loki, Clover, Gabriel, Mallarie, Graycee, Candra, Braxton and Mason.

Mr. Weikert retired from Hon Geneva after 37 years.

Mrs. Weikert retired from Sun Mart after 37 years.

The family will have a card shower for the couple. Cards may be sent to 2804 Mittman Road in Muscatine.

