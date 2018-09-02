The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a tri-nation treaty between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, was established in 1994 to eliminate trade barriers and promote the tariff-free exchange of commerce.
NAFTA is the world’s largest trade agreement. Canada and Mexico are America’s No. 2 and No. 3 largest trading partners, with total trade of $582.4 billion and $557 billion, respectively. The combined trade with Canada and Mexico accounts for nearly a third (29.3 percent) of America’s global trade. Together, they represent 24.1 percent of all U.S. exports and 26.2 percent of all U.S. imports.
Despite its significance, President Trump has continually threatened to withdraw the U.S. from NAFTA, which he contends is often unfavorable to American interests. Since 2017, he has pressured Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the terms of NAFTA or risk America’s complete withdrawal. NAFTA would be replaced with separate trade agreements with each country.
Over the past month, President Trump has excluded Canada from U.S. trade negotiations with Mexico. On Monday, he announced a U.S.-Mexico trade agreement that would replace the NAFTA treaty. The agreement expands trade covenants on manufacturing and agriculture, strengthens enforcement of intellectual property rights and improves protections on digital technology, among others. It also focuses heavily on the auto industry.
To be exempt from U.S. tariffs, 75 percent of a car’s content must now be made in the U.S. or Mexico — up from NAFTA’s 62.5 percent. Also, 40-50 percent of the content must be made by workers earning at least $16/hour. This addresses U.S. complaints that auto makers build cars in Mexico using cheap labor and imported car parts from Asia. In Mexico, the average wage for workers in car assembly plants is $7.34/hour and just $3.41/hour in the car parts industry. The new agreement would force car manufacturers in Mexico to use significantly more U.S.-made steel, aluminum, plastic and other components. According to the Michigan-based Center for Automotive Research, vehicles exported from Mexico to the U.S. typically contain only 20-30 percent U.S. content.
The new agreement has yet to become law, and NAFTA is still in effect. President Trump must first notify Congress, which triggers a 90-day review. Congress would then vote to approve or reject. However, the agreement raises significant legal questions as NAFTA was Congressionally approved as a trilateral treaty between the U.S., Canada and Mexico. If Congress deems this a replacement to NAFTA, it may require Canada’s inclusion. If Canada is excluded, it may require a formal withdrawal from NAFTA, again, which may need Congressional approval.
So, where does this leave Canada?
Canada can still be added, but its framework for negotiations appears set by the U.S.-Mexican agreement. The challenge for Canada is that it would have to agree to sizable concessions on the protectionist tariffs, quotas and trade restrictions it uses to safeguard its agricultural industry. Canada calls these policies its supply management system, which have been a considerable thorn in the side to U.S. farmers.
But President Trump is threatening that if Canada doesn’t agree to similar terms he struck with Mexico — and quickly — Canada will be left out. Most importantly, President Trump would impose a 25 percent tariff on Canada’s auto and car parts industries.
The current strength of the U.S. economy highlights the economic leverage President Trump wields in his trade negotiations. The auto and car parts industries make up Canada’s second largest export product, with the majority being shipped to America. A 25 percent tariff on these two industries would decimate Canada’s economy. Canada’s economic growth rate this year is already projected to decline from 3 percent in 2017 to just 2.2 percent. A 25 percent tariff is expected to cut its growth rate by 0.6 percent — or more than a quarter of Canada’s total growth — to just 1.6 percent.
The fate of the U.S.-Mexico trade agreement is far from a sure thing. It must pass an extremely partisan Congress, and even loyal Republicans would prefer to see Canada’s inclusion. Mexico, as well, would like to have Canada added. But the addition of Canada may well be President Trump’s strategic endgame — a trilateral trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico — but this time, negotiated on his terms.
